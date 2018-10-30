Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B’s FY2018 Earnings (UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) – Equities researchers at Leerink Swann cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B in a report released on Monday, October 29th. Leerink Swann analyst A. Gupte now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $9.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.59. Leerink Swann currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B’s FY2019 earnings at $9.63 EPS.

Get Universal Health Services Inc. Class B alerts:

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UHS. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

Shares of UHS opened at $118.75 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of $95.26 and a 12-month high of $132.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 10,409 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 12,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 30,904 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 216,031 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,617,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.