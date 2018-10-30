RenaissanceRe (RNR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “RenaissanceRe has been witnessing consistent premium growth over the past few quarters. It has been undertaking divestitures to streamline its operations as well as acquiring companies to strengthen its business. Its decreasing expenses also impress. Moreover, its healthy balance sheet remains a major positive. Shares of the company have lost comparing unfavorably with its industry’s gain in a year’s time. The company witnessed its 2019 earnings estimates move upward over the past 30 days. However, persistent catastrophe loss remains a headwind. The hurricane Florence and Typhoon Jebi would likely have a negative effect on its profit. Increasing debt level due to buyouts, joint ventures and investments also continue to weigh on RenaissanceRe’s margins.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $161.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.57.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $116.50 and a 52 week high of $142.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 38.7% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at $445,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at $2,651,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 18.8% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages in the United States and internationally. Its Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

