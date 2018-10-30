Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 83,900 Shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 73.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 83,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Douglas Dynamics worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLOW. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 308.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 26,540 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 34,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 18,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,363,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,535,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,700,000 after buying an additional 96,261 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Chairman James L. Janik sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $1,122,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 239,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,730,056.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon P. Sievert sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $51,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.91 million, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.28 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

