Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.43 Million in SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (SSW) Stock

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 140,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SEASPAN Corp/SH SH by 566.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,682 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after buying an additional 1,940,170 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SEASPAN Corp/SH SH by 1,741.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,747 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after buying an additional 1,087,311 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SEASPAN Corp/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,400,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in SEASPAN Corp/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,406,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in SEASPAN Corp/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,526,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SSW opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $906.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.37.

SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $281.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SEASPAN Corp/SH SH will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 19th. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

SSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.31.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

