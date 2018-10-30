Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 13,401 Shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (PPIH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,401 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.14% of Perma-Pipe International worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PPIH opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.33 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 5.32%.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping, and leak detection and location systems. It offers various piping systems, including industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed piping systems for district heating and cooling; and coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil and mineral transportation.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH).

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.