Renaissance Investment Group LLC Acquires 525 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 618,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,166,000 after acquiring an additional 74,509 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.1% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,300,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $4,531,569.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush set a $188.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.36.

M&T Bank stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.26. The company had a trading volume of 33,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,260. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $197.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

