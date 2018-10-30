Regency Centers Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (REG)

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Regency Centers in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Okusanya expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $278.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.51 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on REG. ValuEngine cut Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Regency Centers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Regency Centers from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Regency Centers stock opened at $64.90 on Tuesday. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at $202,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $158,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 885 shares in the company, valued at $56,064.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $86,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,260 shares of company stock valued at $532,456 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 60.16%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.