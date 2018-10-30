Redrow (RDW) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Redrow (LON:RDW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 662 ($8.65) price target for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 672 ($8.78) to GBX 622 ($8.13) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 694.08 ($9.07).

Shares of LON:RDW opened at GBX 514.50 ($6.72) on Tuesday. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of GBX 488 ($6.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 673.50 ($8.80).

In related news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 29,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.72), for a total value of £176,726.73 ($230,924.77).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

