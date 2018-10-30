Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.20

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.20 and last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 57268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

Several brokerages have commented on RRR. BidaskClub downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $416.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 29.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 47.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 20,527 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $623,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,651,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,340,000 after buying an additional 38,690 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.