Red Hat’s (RHT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their hold rating on shares of Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RHT. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Red Hat in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Red Hat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Red Hat to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Red Hat from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on Red Hat from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Hat has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.03.

NYSE RHT opened at $169.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Red Hat has a 12-month low of $115.31 and a 12-month high of $177.70. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 19th. The open-source software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Red Hat had a return on equity of 31.80% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $822.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Red Hat will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $6,339,928.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,557 shares in the company, valued at $63,518,605.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $120,028.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,103 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,912. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Hat during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Red Hat during the third quarter worth about $403,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of Red Hat during the third quarter worth about $5,861,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Red Hat by 140.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 547,941 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $74,674,000 after purchasing an additional 319,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Red Hat during the third quarter worth about $367,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

