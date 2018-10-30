Red Hat (RHT) Downgraded by Northland Securities to “Market Perform”

Northland Securities cut shares of Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

RHT has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Red Hat from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Red Hat from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Red Hat from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Red Hat from $177.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Hat presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $163.48.

Red Hat stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,749,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,285. Red Hat has a 12 month low of $115.31 and a 12 month high of $177.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 19th. The open-source software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Red Hat had a return on equity of 31.80% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $822.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Red Hat will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $6,339,928.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,557 shares in the company, valued at $63,518,605.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $314,200.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,214,223.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,103 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,912. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 29.6% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,485 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Hat during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 9.7% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,546 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 8.7% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 11,943 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 3.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 31,648 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

