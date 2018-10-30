Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ: SCYX) recently:

10/23/2018 – SCYNEXIS was given a new $5.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – SCYNEXIS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections in humans. It also provides contract research and development services. SCYNEXIS, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

10/16/2018 – SCYNEXIS had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $6.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2018 – SCYNEXIS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections in humans. It also provides contract research and development services. SCYNEXIS, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.40. SCYNEXIS Inc has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.45.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 105.78% and a negative net margin of 12,011.72%. Analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SCYNEXIS news, CEO Marco Taglietti purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCYX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 61.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 68,830 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 132.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 66,193 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Kabarec Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections.

