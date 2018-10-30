Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cairn Energy (CNE)

Cairn Energy (LON: CNE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/26/2018 – Cairn Energy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/25/2018 – Cairn Energy had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

10/22/2018 – Cairn Energy was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on the stock.

10/18/2018 – Cairn Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 350 ($4.57). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2018 – Cairn Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 300 ($3.92). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/13/2018 – Cairn Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 260 ($3.40). They now have an “add” rating on the stock.

9/12/2018 – Cairn Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 295 ($3.85). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2018 – Cairn Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 241 ($3.15) to GBX 306 ($4.00). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2018 – Cairn Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

9/7/2018 – Cairn Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/7/2018 – Cairn Energy had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

LON:CNE opened at GBX 194.80 ($2.55) on Tuesday. Cairn Energy PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 164.20 ($2.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 237 ($3.10).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; Mexico; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal and the Republic of Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.