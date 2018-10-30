Re/Max (RMAX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect Re/Max to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Re/Max had a return on equity of 74.33% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $54.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Re/Max to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Re/Max alerts:

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Re/Max has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.62 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Re/Max in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Re/Max from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Re/Max in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Re/Max presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Re/Max Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Re/Max and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.