Raytheon (RTN) Position Lowered by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Capital Co raised its position in Raytheon by 16.1% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 1,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon by 21.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 16.5% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 2.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 18.3% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In related news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.41, for a total value of $657,853.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,220 shares in the company, valued at $8,817,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.14.

NYSE:RTN opened at $168.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $165.79 and a 1-year high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.28. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.8675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.