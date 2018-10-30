Raytheon (RTN) Position Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $26,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTN. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the second quarter valued at about $230,415,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Raytheon by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,698,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $521,378,000 after acquiring an additional 840,321 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,154,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,148,000 after acquiring an additional 716,446 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Raytheon by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,268,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $631,383,000 after acquiring an additional 461,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.14.

In other news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 3,299 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.41, for a total transaction of $657,853.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,220 shares in the company, valued at $8,817,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTN opened at $168.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $165.79 and a twelve month high of $229.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.8675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

