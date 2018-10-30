Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Spin Master (TOY)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Spin Master (TSE:TOY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. Raymond James currently has a C$65.00 target price on the stock.

TOY has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Spin Master and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of Spin Master in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$63.75.

TOY stock opened at C$45.02 on Friday. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$43.73 and a 12 month high of C$61.76.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.01. Spin Master had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 104.00%. The firm had revenue of C$402.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$366.16 million.

In other Spin Master news, insider Chris Harrs sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.40, for a total value of C$1,169,460.00.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Activities, Games & Puzzles and Fun Furniture; Remote Control and Interactive Characters; Boys Action and High-Tech Construction; Pre-School and Girls; and Outdoor.

