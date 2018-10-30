Raymond James Lowers Origin Bancorp (OBNK) Price Target to $42.00

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OBNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.
NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $36.40 on Friday. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth $196,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the third quarter worth $297,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth $350,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.68% of the company’s stock.
About Origin Bancorp
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and grants single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, and commercial building loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers.
