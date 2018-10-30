Raymond James Lowers Origin Bancorp (OBNK) Price Target to $42.00

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OBNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $36.40 on Friday. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth $196,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the third quarter worth $297,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth $350,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and grants single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, and commercial building loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers.

