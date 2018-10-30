Raymond James Increases Simon Property Group (SPG) Price Target to $190.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a $170.72 rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Simon Property Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.42.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG traded up $4.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.80. 811,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,045. The company has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $145.78 and a 1 year high of $186.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 57.87% and a net margin of 40.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.36%.

In other Simon Property Group news, insider John Rulli sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $235,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,199,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,843,000. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $636,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.