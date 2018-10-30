Raymond James Cuts National-Oilwell Varco (NOV) Price Target to $45.00

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday morning. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

NOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Edward Jones cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Friday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.61.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.90. The stock had a trading volume of 928,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,171. National-Oilwell Varco has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $49.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.48, a P/E/G ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.17.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 5,284 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $238,097.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,801.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Clay C. Williams sold 465,116 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $22,283,707.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 811,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,768.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 510,850 shares of company stock valued at $24,409,902 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,868 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 606,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,337,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 46,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 31,899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 437,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,980,000 after buying an additional 40,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,257,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,565,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

