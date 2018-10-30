Raymond James & Associates Trims Position in Spdr Ix (SPDW)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Spdr Ix (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,202 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Spdr Ix were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Spdr Ix by 182.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spdr Ix during the second quarter valued at $128,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spdr Ix by 211.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. INR Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spdr Ix by 49.4% during the second quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Spdr Ix during the second quarter valued at $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. Spdr Ix has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $33.84.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

