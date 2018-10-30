Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,616 Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $204,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 54.3% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $365,000.

QTS opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $61.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.66.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.75). QTS Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.42%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $88,985.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine R. Kinney bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.07 per share, for a total transaction of $61,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,723.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of hyperscale and hybrid colocation provide flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

