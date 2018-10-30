Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (OIA)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 3,665.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 29,582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 18,818 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the period. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OIA stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $8.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th will be paid a $0.0328 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 15th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

