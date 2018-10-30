Range Resources (RRC) Bond Prices Rise 1.2%

An issue of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) debt rose 1.2% against its face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5% coupon and is set to mature on March 15, 2023. The debt is now trading at $97.97 and was trading at $98.00 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its stock price.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRC. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

RRC stock opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Range Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $811.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.06 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter worth about $2,062,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 29.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,380,486 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,447,000 after acquiring an additional 538,109 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter worth about $198,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 34.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,210 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 16.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter.

Range Resources Company Profile (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

