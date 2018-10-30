Quincy B. Troupe Sells 700 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM) Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 700 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.80, for a total transaction of $209,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SAM traded up $23.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $317.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,234. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.67. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52-week low of $160.40 and a 52-week high of $329.95.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.14). Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $326.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 14.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 16.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 69.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $381.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $290.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.85.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

