Quest Diagnostics (DGX) and Guardant Health (GH) Head to Head Survey

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) and Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Quest Diagnostics pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Guardant Health does not pay a dividend. Quest Diagnostics pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Quest Diagnostics has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and Guardant Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Diagnostics 11.30% 15.71% 7.56% Guardant Health N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and Guardant Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Diagnostics $7.71 billion 1.64 $772.00 million $5.40 17.20 Guardant Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Guardant Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Quest Diagnostics and Guardant Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Diagnostics 0 6 11 0 2.65 Guardant Health 0 1 3 0 2.75

Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $110.86, indicating a potential upside of 19.38%. Guardant Health has a consensus price target of $39.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.94%. Given Quest Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quest Diagnostics is more favorable than Guardant Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.1% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats Guardant Health on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services. This segment offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile paramedics, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. Its Diagnostic Solutions segment offers risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and health information technology solutions for healthcare organizations and clinicians. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc. is a precision oncology company, which engages in provision of precision oncology testing and development services. It focuses performing blood tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics to conquer cancer. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy and AmirAli H. Talasaz in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

