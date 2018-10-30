Quark Market Capitalization Achieves $2.26 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges including FreiExchange, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. Quark has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $370.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quark has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000449 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 256,858,486 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittylicious and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.