QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Acquires New Position in CA, Inc. (CA)

QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in CA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CA by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in CA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in CA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CA news, insider Ayman Sayed sold 18,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $808,846.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,270.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,811. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised CA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised CA from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.50 price objective on shares of CA in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.52.

CA opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. CA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). CA had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. CA’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CA, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CA

CA, Inc, doing business as CA technologies, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

