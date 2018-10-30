Qualys (QLYS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.39-$0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.7-$74.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.62 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QLYS. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 target price on shares of Qualys and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.73.

Shares of Qualys stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.23. The company had a trading volume of 507,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,417. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.70 and a beta of 1.13. Qualys has a 1-year low of $52.32 and a 1-year high of $98.30.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.13 million. Qualys had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Philippe F. Courtot sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $5,275,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,458,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,875,448.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $176,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,622.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 294,641 shares of company stock valued at $25,564,932. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

