Quadrise Fuels International (QFI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday.

QFI opened at GBX 2.46 ($0.03) on Tuesday. Quadrise Fuels International has a 12-month low of GBX 2.32 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

Quadrise Fuels International Company Profile

Quadrise Fuels International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. The company produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels, through its MSAR technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

