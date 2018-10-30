Qiagen (QGEN) Releases Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.39-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.714-424.683 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $419.23 million.Qiagen also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.33-1.34 EPS.

NASDAQ QGEN traded up $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 5.07. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $39.45.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $377.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.11 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Commerzbank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qiagen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Qiagen from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.88.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.