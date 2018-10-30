QEP Resources (QEP) Shares Down 1.5%

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) was down 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.31. Approximately 167,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,635,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QEP. Williams Capital set a $15.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of QEP Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in QEP Resources in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in QEP Resources by 80.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new position in QEP Resources in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in QEP Resources in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in QEP Resources by 54.0% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

