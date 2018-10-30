QCR (QCRH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $47.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. QCR had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 11.54%.

QCRH stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $35.40. 949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,423. QCR has a twelve month low of $34.25 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of QCR in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

In related news, CEO Thomas D. Budd sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $35,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,988. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

