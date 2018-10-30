Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings Inc Boosted by Piper Jaffray Companies (BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $161.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOOT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

BOOT stock opened at $23.39 on Monday. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $31.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 41,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,249,192.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,327 shares in the company, valued at $547,977.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 74,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $2,199,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,049.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,193 shares of company stock worth $6,841,756 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 41.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 344,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after buying an additional 101,576 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at about $563,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 24.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 15,324 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

