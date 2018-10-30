Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Amphenol Co. Raised by Analyst (APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amphenol in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

APH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of APH opened at $85.46 on Monday. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $80.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 7,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $716,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 2,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $187,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,713 shares of company stock valued at $6,173,088 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 54,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 25,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 36,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 83,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

