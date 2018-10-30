Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) Issued By Barrington Research

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Sharps Compliance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 25th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ:SMED opened at $3.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.47 million, a P/E ratio of -87.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $5.15.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 million. Sharps Compliance had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 1.66%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $873,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 265,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 116,512 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 351,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 292,018 shares in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

