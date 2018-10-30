Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. Increased by Analyst (VAR)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) – Research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Varian Medical Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 24th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.63.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $110.47 on Monday. Varian Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $130.29. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $312,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.84, for a total transaction of $104,704.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,728. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,521,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $286,769,000 after purchasing an additional 83,657 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,340,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,458,000 after purchasing an additional 118,604 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 40.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,211,000 after purchasing an additional 331,736 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 7.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 665,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,819,000 after purchasing an additional 47,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 6,258.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 521,280 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

