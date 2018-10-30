Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Natus Medical Inc Decreased by Analyst (BABY)

Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Natus Medical in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 24th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. William Blair also issued estimates for Natus Medical’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $36.00 price objective on Natus Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natus Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of BABY stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. Natus Medical has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, insider Jonathan Kennedy sold 47,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,754,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,955,991.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken Ludlum sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $295,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,523.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABY. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,801,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,395 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,626,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,793,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,363,000 after acquiring an additional 466,409 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,259,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,307,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care, neurology, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

