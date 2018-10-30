Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 25th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HPE. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.57 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Stonesifer sold 479,142 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $7,939,382.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 637,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,569,472.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keerti Melkote sold 87,113 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $1,390,323.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,436.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 685,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,342,061. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16,531.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $137,000. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $150,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $152,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

