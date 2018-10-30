Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for BayCom (BCML) Boosted by FIG Partners

BayCom (OTCMKTS:BCML) – Equities researchers at FIG Partners lifted their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for BayCom in a report released on Thursday, October 25th. FIG Partners analyst T. Coffey now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. FIG Partners also issued estimates for BayCom’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BayCom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCML opened at $23.40 on Monday. BayCom has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $26.94.

BayCom (OTCMKTS:BCML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCML. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in BayCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new position in BayCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,245,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BayCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BayCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in BayCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp., through its subsidiary, United Business Bank, provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement and health savings accounts; business loans, including term loans, equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, small business loans, and business and industry loans; and business credit products, such as business lines of credit, asset-based lines of credit, letters of credit, and business credit cards.

