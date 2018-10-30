PVH Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (PVH)

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the textile maker on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th.

PVH has a payout ratio of 1.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PVH to earn $10.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.4%.

NYSE:PVH opened at $118.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.72. PVH has a 52 week low of $116.52 and a 52 week high of $169.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.77.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The textile maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 13.07%. PVH’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of PVH from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $177.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.30.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

