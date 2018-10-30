Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.85

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 361783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 47.0% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 22.3% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 74,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,510 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 390,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 17,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 149.3% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 60,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 36,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

