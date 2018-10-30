Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $38.34

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.34 and last traded at $38.86, with a volume of 36957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.39.

PBYI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $164.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of -0.23.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.67 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 367.92% and a negative net margin of 146.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBYI. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 238,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 64,242 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 39,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous)).

