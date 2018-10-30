Public Storage (PSA) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $13,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Public Storage by 2.6% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 47,200.0% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 6.8% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Public Storage by 17.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Public Storage to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.54.

In related news, CEO Ronald L. Havner, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.54, for a total value of $21,154,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $206.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $180.48 and a 52-week high of $234.90.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $685.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.32 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At June 30, 2018, we had interests in 2,402 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 160 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 228 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.