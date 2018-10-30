Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.11.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.42.
PEG opened at $55.23 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.32.
In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $2,755,035.99. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 558,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,337,897.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 123,069 shares of company stock worth $6,430,191 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.
