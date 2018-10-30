Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.42.

PEG opened at $55.23 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.32.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $2,755,035.99. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 558,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,337,897.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 123,069 shares of company stock worth $6,430,191 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

