Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 393 Shares of Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Biogen were worth $13,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,892,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $839,536,000 after buying an additional 19,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,362,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,588,000 after buying an additional 72,668 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,095,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,054,000 after buying an additional 18,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 61.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,751,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,240,000 after buying an additional 664,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,595,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,220,000 after buying an additional 30,353 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $354.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.01.

In other Biogen news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $300.96 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $249.17 and a twelve month high of $388.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

