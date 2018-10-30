Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 24,275 Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 65.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,543 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,275 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AlarmCom were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,737,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,936,000 after purchasing an additional 758,513 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,517,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,089,000 after acquiring an additional 315,895 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,066,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,050,000 after acquiring an additional 189,032 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 830,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after acquiring an additional 148,416 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 774,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after acquiring an additional 224,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology sold 172,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $9,501,327.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Panero sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $63,276.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,835 shares in the company, valued at $274,386.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,245 shares of company stock worth $17,998,456 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALRM. ValuEngine downgraded AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on AlarmCom from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on AlarmCom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AlarmCom to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AlarmCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

ALRM stock opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 1-year low of $33.39 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 64.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $104.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AlarmCom Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

