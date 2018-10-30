Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 331.9% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 312,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 240,450 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $616,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 48,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 19,889 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MPC opened at $67.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $58.25 and a 52 week high of $88.45.
Marathon Petroleum Company Profile
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.
