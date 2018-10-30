Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 331.9% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 312,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 240,450 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $616,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 48,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 19,889 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC opened at $67.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $58.25 and a 52 week high of $88.45.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.