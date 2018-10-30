Provident Financial (PROV) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Provident Financial had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.93%.

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The company has a market cap of $126.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

