Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $5.73, but opened at $5.99. Proteostasis Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 4060751 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,593.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Proteostasis Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $219.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 3.94.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Proteostasis Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.44% and a negative net margin of 1,086.77%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 252.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 44,653 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 2,396.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 52,756 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class, which is in Phase II study.

